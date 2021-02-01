QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.30 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will announce sales of $8.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.20 billion to $8.56 billion. QUALCOMM reported sales of $5.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year sales of $30.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.70 billion to $32.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $33.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.84 billion to $37.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Standpoint Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.25. 124,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,413,468. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $179.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,224,950,000 after acquiring an additional 873,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 740,296 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,275,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $385,428,000 after purchasing an additional 418,994 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,806,081 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $330,220,000 after buying an additional 160,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,588,735 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $304,642,000 after buying an additional 57,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

