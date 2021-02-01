Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,122 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 0.8% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Dash Acquisitions Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $597,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 47,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in Facebook by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,923 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 27,654 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.80.

FB stock opened at $258.33 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 5,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.95, for a total value of $1,602,408.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock valued at $382,888,556 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

