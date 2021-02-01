Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Makes New $258,000 Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 510.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 279.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 565,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,600,000 after buying an additional 416,280 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 293.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 405,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,317,000 after buying an additional 302,705 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 270.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 503,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,429,000 after buying an additional 367,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $81.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

