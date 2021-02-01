World Asset Management Inc Sells 2,637 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,654 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,248,000. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 184,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Darrell & King LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Darrell & King LLC now owns 349,248 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $23,850,000 after purchasing an additional 49,424 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Guggenheim increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.37.

TJX stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.52. 90,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,035,047. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.53 and a 200-day moving average of $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $70.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.26 billion, a PE ratio of 106.74, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.