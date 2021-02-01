Opus Capital Group LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in PepsiCo by 7.0% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.76. 59,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,978,416. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.69 and a 200-day moving average of $139.87. The firm has a market cap of $189.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

