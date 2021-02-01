NIX Price Up 48.2% Over Last Week (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, NIX has traded 48.2% higher against the US dollar. NIX has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $86,176.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX token can currently be bought for about $0.0941 or 0.00000279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,775.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,322.04 or 0.03914256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.11 or 0.00385222 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.79 or 0.01201437 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.30 or 0.00524938 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.13 or 0.00417856 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.30 or 0.00255511 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00022017 BTC.

About NIX

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,678,726 tokens. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.