Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF makes up 3.2% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 156.7% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 490.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.03. 73,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,542. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $67.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.52.

