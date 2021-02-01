Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Buys 145 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.8% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $6.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $346.24. 162,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,543,358. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $344.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.59. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $354.64.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

