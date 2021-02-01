Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 1.1% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Stryker were worth $7,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities began coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.00.

NYSE:SYK traded up $3.12 on Monday, reaching $224.13. The stock had a trading volume of 61,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,658. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.44 and a 200 day moving average of $216.81. The stock has a market cap of $84.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $247.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

