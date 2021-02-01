Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Takes Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000. Paychex makes up about 1.5% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,972,000 after purchasing an additional 894,796 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 249,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,575,000 after purchasing an additional 806,390 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,561,000 after purchasing an additional 423,576 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,215,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,288,000 after purchasing an additional 269,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 936,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,713,000 after purchasing an additional 247,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $842,124.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $1,123,335.96. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,937 shares of company stock worth $18,738,353. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.37. 90,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.56. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.