Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Invests $766,000 in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,535 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth $52,596,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,794,000 after buying an additional 285,148 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth $23,795,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth $16,555,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth $13,053,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on APPS. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $31.50 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

In other news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,121,014.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 390,531 shares in the company, valued at $13,746,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPS stock traded up $1.95 on Monday, reaching $59.16. 58,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,929,416. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $70.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.03.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.