Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Reduces Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY reduced its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 36,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 69,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.5% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 82,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ET stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.31. 447,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,975,059. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.70 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.25.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.67%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.93.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

