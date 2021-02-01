Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,123,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,422,000 after acquiring an additional 175,587 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 48.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 39,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.0% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 111,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $29.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,009,137. The firm has a market cap of $123.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

