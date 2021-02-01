Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Sells 15,913 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,913 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,915,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,036 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 463.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,107,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,429 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 245.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 857,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,591,000 after acquiring an additional 609,351 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,899,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 209.8% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 425,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,166,000 after acquiring an additional 287,849 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of KRE traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,210,900. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $59.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.26.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.