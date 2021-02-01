ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Takes $61,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 555.6% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 507.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.70. The company had a trading volume of 196,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,490. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $142.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.23.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

