Asset Management Corp IL ADV Has $7.50 Million Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 542.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,810 shares during the quarter. Square makes up about 4.2% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Square were worth $7,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Square by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Square by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Square by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Square by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Square by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SQ opened at $215.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.66 and a 200-day moving average of $179.36. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $246.49. The company has a market cap of $97.38 billion, a PE ratio of 342.80, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $1,739,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,713,473.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,942 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.73, for a total value of $1,139,259.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,240,486.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,568,650 shares of company stock valued at $332,314,158 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SQ. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Square in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Square from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. 140166 raised their price target on Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Square from $141.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.72.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

