Azarga Metals Corp. (AZR.V) (CVE:AZR) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Azarga Metals Corp. (AZR.V) (CVE:AZR) shares rose 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 246,556 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 167,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.67, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07.

About Azarga Metals Corp. (AZR.V) (CVE:AZR)

Azarga Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Russia. It owns a 100% interest in the Unkur copper-silver project, which is located in the Zabaikalsky administrative region in eastern Russia. The company was formerly known as European Uranium Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Azarga Metals Corp.

