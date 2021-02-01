CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 1.0% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $28.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average is $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $204.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $38.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

