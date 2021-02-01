Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Short Interest Update

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 96.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have commented on NRDBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of NRDBY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,551,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,847. Nordea Bank Abp has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78.

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers personal banking and services for household customers through various channels. It also provides business banking, payments and transaction, asset-based lending, and sales and receivable financing services for corporate and household customers.

