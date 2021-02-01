1,747 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Acquired by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 19.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,962,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,992 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 237.9% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,085,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $136,240,000 after acquiring an additional 764,076 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 32.6% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,361,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $296,467,000 after acquiring an additional 580,158 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.0% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $646,441,000 after acquiring an additional 508,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5,779.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 443,157 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $55,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $133.59 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $210.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.34, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.20.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Argus increased their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

