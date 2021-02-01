Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 93.8% from the December 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE JRS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.67. The company had a trading volume of 84 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,179. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.97. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $11.12.

Get Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 35,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 4.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 3.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 102,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 39.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.