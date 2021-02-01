Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $2,100.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Truist from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GOOGL. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,867.00.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $75.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,903.17. 130,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,405. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,772.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,637.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,932.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after buying an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,718,812,000 after buying an additional 195,592 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,229.0% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 185,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,917,000 after buying an additional 177,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,694,000 after buying an additional 125,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

