National Bank Financial Reiterates C$0.20 Price Target for Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO) (TSE:NCU)

Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO) (TSE:NCU) has been given a C$0.20 price target by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO) from C$0.15 to C$0.20 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of NCU stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,012,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$238.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27. Nevada Copper Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.06 and a 12-month high of C$0.34.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. Its principal property is the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, United States. The company was formerly known as Astron Resources Corporation and changed its name to Nevada Copper Corp.

