Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) PT Set at C$13.75 by National Bank Financial

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) received a C$13.75 target price from stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.34% from the stock’s previous close.

DIR.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James set a C$14.50 target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of TSE:DIR.UN traded up C$0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting C$12.81. 910,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,920. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52 week low of C$6.89 and a 52 week high of C$14.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60. The company has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.93.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

