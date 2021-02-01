American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Given a C$3.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) has been assigned a C$3.50 price target by research analysts at Scotiabank in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.42% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

HOT.UN traded up C$0.13 on Monday, reaching C$3.32. The company had a trading volume of 132,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,322. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$1.12 and a 52-week high of C$7.17. The company has a market cap of C$259.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.82.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

