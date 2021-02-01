World Asset Management Inc Sells 2,644 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,848 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $32,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded up $1.04 on Monday, reaching $182.21. 39,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,334,074. The firm has a market cap of $91.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.71.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

