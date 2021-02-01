AMO Coin Market Capitalization Tops $7.59 Million (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 1st. AMO Coin has a total market cap of $7.59 million and $254,602.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMO Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00065768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.27 or 0.00876509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00051149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00036769 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,458.68 or 0.04315435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00019786 BTC.

About AMO Coin

AMO Coin (AMO) is a coin. It launched on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 18,435,450,915 coins. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation . AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

AMO Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMO Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

