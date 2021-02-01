YFValue (YFV) Price Reaches $1.63 on Exchanges

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 1st. YFValue has a market capitalization of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YFValue token can now be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00047227 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00146448 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.11 or 0.00269542 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00067826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00066330 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00038193 BTC.

YFValue Token Profile

YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 tokens. The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance . The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance

Buying and Selling YFValue

