GET Protocol Price Hits $0.36 (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded down 1% against the US dollar. GET Protocol has a market cap of $4.10 million and $79,781.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GET Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001064 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00065768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.27 or 0.00876509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00051149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00036769 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,458.68 or 0.04315435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00019786 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET is a token. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

GET Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

