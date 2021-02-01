TrustSwap (SWAP) Price Up 44.3% Over Last Week

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 1st. One TrustSwap token can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00002561 BTC on major exchanges. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $62.64 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 44.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00047227 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00146448 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.11 or 0.00269542 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00067826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00066330 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00038193 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,991 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,358,945 tokens. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

TrustSwap Token Trading

TrustSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

