Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Position Lifted by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 99,388.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.9% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 51,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 40,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,616. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.61. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $98.25.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

