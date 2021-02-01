T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TROW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,129,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,452,763,000 after buying an additional 563,135 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,897,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $371,554,000 after purchasing an additional 166,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,333,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,161,000 after purchasing an additional 180,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,495,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,724,000 after purchasing an additional 172,869 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 846,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,425,000 after buying an additional 193,522 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

TROW stock traded down $0.95 on Monday, hitting $155.53. 26,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $169.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.01.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

