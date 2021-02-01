U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Position Lifted by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.5% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 49,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 15.0% in the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 7,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 110,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 20,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 183,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.49. The stock had a trading volume of 248,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,689. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.69. The company has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

