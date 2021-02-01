Fundamentun LLC Raises Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Fundamentun LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.28.

NYSE:COP traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.39. 359,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,680,589. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of -35.42, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

