Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Purchases 2,503 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2021


Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Shares of NOBL stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.24. 720,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.76.

