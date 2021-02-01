Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,558 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $306,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $3,867,086.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $12,394,479. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.10. The stock had a trading volume of 34,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,268. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

