Fundamentun LLC Has $342,000 Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Fundamentun LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Cummins by 3.8% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 3.9% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $234.07. 18,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $254.13. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.30.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

