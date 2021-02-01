Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.91 Million

Analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will announce sales of $18.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.73 million to $27.58 million. Theravance Biopharma posted sales of $29.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year sales of $73.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.85 million to $81.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $140.85 million, with estimates ranging from $81.98 million to $254.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $18.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TBPH shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Theravance Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH opened at $18.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average of $18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.94. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $31.54.

In other news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,393.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 4,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 319,395 shares in the company, valued at $5,749,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 738.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 63.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 40.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 18.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

