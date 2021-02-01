Analysts Anticipate TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) will report $60.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.20 million to $60.41 million. TrueCar reported sales of $89.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full year sales of $284.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $283.87 million to $285.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $263.90 million, with estimates ranging from $251.30 million to $276.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TRUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Truist decreased their price objective on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TrueCar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TrueCar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.86.

Shares of TRUE opened at $4.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47. TrueCar has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $466.34 million, a P/E ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRUE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 18,386 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in TrueCar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

