Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FTAI. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

NYSE:FTAI opened at $22.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 2.02. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $24.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.53.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $83.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.19 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a net margin of 31.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,400,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167,322 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,557,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $18,797,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 450,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 44,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $5,917,000. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

