OctoFi Price Up 29% Over Last 7 Days (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One OctoFi token can now be purchased for approximately $58.21 or 0.00172581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $33.37 million and $2.96 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OctoFi has traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00047563 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00143054 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.38 or 0.00267959 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00066823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00067573 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00038187 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi was first traded on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 573,252 tokens. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

OctoFi Token Trading

OctoFi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

