Zilla Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Zilla token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilla has a market cap of $180,522.60 and approximately $19,026.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zilla alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00065563 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $289.55 or 0.00858424 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00052025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,474.90 or 0.04372682 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00033147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00019524 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla (CRYPTO:ZLA) is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilla is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.