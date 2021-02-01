Travala.com (AVA) Market Capitalization Reaches $75.56 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Travala.com token can currently be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00004842 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $75.56 million and $6.34 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Travala.com alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00047563 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00143054 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.38 or 0.00267959 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00066823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00067573 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00038187 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,263,517 tokens. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Token Trading

Travala.com can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.