Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Reaches $0.28 on Top Exchanges (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $20.63 million and approximately $82,099.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000836 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00053802 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.53 or 0.00179456 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000234 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00011267 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00009865 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003041 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,184,547 coins. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

