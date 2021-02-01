Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $82,099.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000836 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $20.63 million and approximately $82,099.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00053802 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.53 or 0.00179456 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000234 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00011267 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00009865 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003041 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,184,547 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

