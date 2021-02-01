Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.32-2.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.355-14.355 billion.

KYOCY stock opened at $64.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.56 and its 200 day moving average is $58.75. Kyocera has a 12 month low of $47.20 and a 12 month high of $67.92.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 3.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kyocera will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kyocera from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes fine ceramic technologies worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

