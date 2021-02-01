Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $228.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $222.00 to $228.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.63% from the stock’s previous close.

LLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.75.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

NYSE LLY opened at $207.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $117.06 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 66.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 326,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,330,000 after acquiring an additional 130,879 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 43.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 83,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after acquiring an additional 25,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 17,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.