Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $228.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $222.00 to $228.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.63% from the stock’s previous close.
LLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.75.
NYSE LLY opened at $207.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $117.06 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.
In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 66.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 326,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,330,000 after acquiring an additional 130,879 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 43.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 83,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after acquiring an additional 25,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 17,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.
About Eli Lilly and
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.
