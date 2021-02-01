Barclays Increases Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $232.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $190.00 to $232.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.75.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY stock opened at $207.97 on Monday. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.