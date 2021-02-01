Cowen Increases Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $175.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price increased by Cowen from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.38.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $146.13 on Monday. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.17. The company has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2,087.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 169,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $16,961,036.64. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 129,924 shares in the company, valued at $13,006,691.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $12,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,761,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 707,197 shares of company stock worth $88,828,059 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 63.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 168.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the period. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

