Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNTV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNTV) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ CGNTV opened at $30.00 on Monday. Cognyte Software has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $30.00.
About Cognyte Software
